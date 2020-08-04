Kinaxis (KXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$209.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$195.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 258.14. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$75.15 and a twelve month high of C$212.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total transaction of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,731,151.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Pi Financial set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$192.55.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

