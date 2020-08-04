Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given a C$199.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) has been given a C$199.00 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$192.55.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS traded up C$1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$203.40. 85,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,356. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$75.15 and a 1 year high of C$212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 259.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$144.13.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total value of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,731,151.09.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.