Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. 385,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.