Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

