Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,419. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

