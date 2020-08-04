Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

