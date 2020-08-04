Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 7,035,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

