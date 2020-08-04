Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $13.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.06. 98,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,437,632. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.