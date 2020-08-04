Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $895,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.4% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 110,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

