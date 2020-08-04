Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 724.5% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 914,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 803,724 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 367.6% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.34. 6,019,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.02. The company has a market capitalization of $667.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

