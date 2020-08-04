Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,954. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

