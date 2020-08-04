Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 872 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 25,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

