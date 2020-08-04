Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,951 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 366,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

