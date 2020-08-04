Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.45.

