Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,543 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

