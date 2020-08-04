Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. 8,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,450. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

