Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period.

CMF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

