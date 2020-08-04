Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 106,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

