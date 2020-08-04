Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.50. 30,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

