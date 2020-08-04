LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $47.21, approximately 986,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 879,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,623. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

