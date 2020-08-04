Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$8.30 to C$8.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.99.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.