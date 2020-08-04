Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on August 14th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 109.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. 8,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

