MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

