MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,520. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 150.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

