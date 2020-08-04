Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.34.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,118 shares of company stock valued at $308,569,802. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

