Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 340,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 122.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. 735,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.