MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of ($6.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBI opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. MBIA has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $130,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.