Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.96. 2,422,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,091. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.84. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

