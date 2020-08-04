Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,355 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 14.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

