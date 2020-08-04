Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,006 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.0% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

