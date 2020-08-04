Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 18,727,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

