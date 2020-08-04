Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. 5,154,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.