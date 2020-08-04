Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $378,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 781.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 178,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 256,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

