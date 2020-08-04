Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 560,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

