Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $170.92. 68,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,175. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.