Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. 94,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

