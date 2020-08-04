Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 147,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 51.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 226,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 140,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,535. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

