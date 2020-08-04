Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock traded down $19.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,842.99. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,777.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,713.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

