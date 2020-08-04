Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,466. The firm has a market cap of $490.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.69. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

