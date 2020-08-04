Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 720,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

