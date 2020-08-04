Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 584 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

