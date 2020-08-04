Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the period. Square comprises about 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,866 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Square stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.85. 333,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046,672. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 215.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

