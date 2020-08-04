Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 228,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. The stock has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.