Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 416 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,689. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $286.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.