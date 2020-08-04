Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.57.

GD stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.22. 72,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

