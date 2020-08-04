Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 400.0% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. 6,550,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of -294.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

