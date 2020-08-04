Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AXA increased its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.73. 279,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,941. The stock has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.99. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

