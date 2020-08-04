Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 147,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.