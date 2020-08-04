Montage Resources (MR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Montage Resources to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million.
NYSE MR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 19,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Montage Resources has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.86.
About Montage Resources
Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
