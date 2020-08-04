Montage Resources (MR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Montage Resources to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million.

NYSE MR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 19,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Montage Resources has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

