Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 231.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBRV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 33,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,374,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

